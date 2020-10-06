Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Afghan batsman Tarakai dies following road accident

Afghan batsman Tarakai dies following road accident

The 29-year-old was critically injured in the accident on Friday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said without sharing details.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 13:46 IST

By Reuters, Kabul

File photo of Najeeb Tarakai. (Twitter/Afghanistan Cricket Board)

Afghanistan top order batsman Najeeb Tarakai has died from injuries following a road accident last week, the country’s cricket board said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was critically injured in the accident on Friday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said without sharing details.

“ACB ... mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being...” the board tweeted. 

Tarakai made his international debut in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and played his only one-day international against Ireland in 2017.

Tarakai scored 32 in his last outing for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League last month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
Oct 06, 2020 14:27 IST
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
Oct 06, 2020 14:18 IST
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
Oct 06, 2020 11:15 IST
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Oct 06, 2020 14:21 IST

latest news

Quad: India committed to a rules-based world order, says MEA Jaishankar
Oct 06, 2020 14:53 IST
White House cancels updated FDA guidelines on Covid-19 vaccine approval: What it means
Oct 06, 2020 14:51 IST
Women from disadvantaged social groups at risk of gender-based violence
Oct 06, 2020 14:49 IST
Covid-19 worsens crisis in world’s most unaffordable housing market
Oct 06, 2020 14:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.