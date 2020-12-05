Sections
Home / Cricket / 'After having watched a lot of videos': Chahal narrates how he planned Matthew Wade's dismissal

‘After having watched a lot of videos’: Chahal narrates how he planned Matthew Wade’s dismissal

IND vs AUS: Chahal came on as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja and ended up picking up 3 wickets. His contribution propelled India to an 11-run victory over Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 11:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, talks to bowler Yuzendra Chahal during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. (AP)

Yuzvendra Chahal was criticised a lot after his performance in the One International series against Australia. Chahal gave away 89 runs in his 10 overs against Australia in the first ODI while conceding 71 in 9 overs in the second match in Sydney. There was a clamour to remove Chahal from the team and it was what Team India did in the third ODI.

But Chahal bounced back in the first T20 international. He came on as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja and ended up picking up 3 wickets. His contribution propelled India to an 11-run victory over Australia as the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the series.

READ| ‘We are masters at trying to find a loophole in rules’: Sanjay Manjrekar feels ICC will look into ‘concussion substitute’ rule after Chahal move

Chahal revealed in the return of ‘Chahal TV’ how playing 2 months of T20 cricket had an impact on his performance. He talked about observing Adam Zampa bowling.



“Since we had played T20 in the last couple of months i.e. the IPL, you have to bowl 4 overs in T20 cricket and I had also played 14-15 matches (in IPL). It was a bit difficult while bowling in the ODI series because when I was bowling 10 overs. Even if I am benched, I observe how other spinners bowl and at what length they bowl. Adam Zampa had bowled well in the ODI series and so, I did not want to repeat the mistakes of the ODI series over here because there I was flighting the ball a lot with the aim of taking wickets but here, it was about dot balls and a batsman will definitely attack you in T20s”, said Chahal.

 

READ | Smith was hit on head, Labuschagne came out to bat and made runs: Sehwag says Australians shouldn’t complain about Chahal substitution

Chahal also revealed how he planned the dismissal of Australia wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade.

“My plan was if a batsman plays a sweep shot off my bowling and if he tries to step out in doing so, then I looked to take my chances”, he added.

“After having watched a lot of videos, I have observed that he does not hit the ball well on the off-side so my plan was to pitch the ball outside because the off-side boundary was bigger and it is difficult to hit over covers as a result of that and so the idea was to bowl over there as I did not want to bowl him on the wicket”.

Chahal was awarded the man of the match award for his efforts in the first T20I.

