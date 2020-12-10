Sections
After missing IPL 2020, Suresh Raina set to return to competitive cricket: Report

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 15:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Suresh Raina. (File)

The India left-handed batsman Suresh Raina, who had announced his international retirement in August this year, is set to return to competitive cricket, as per reports. Raina, was scheduled to play for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020 season but the batsman had to withdraw before the start of the season - and he returned home to India citing “personal reasons”.

Raina’s absence hurt CSK as they struggled to find a solid middle-order batsman throughout the series, and it was the first time that MS Dhoni-led franchise had failed to make way through to the playoffs. CSK finished 7th in IPL 2020.

But now, Raina is set to return to competitive cricket. A report from Dainik Jagran suggests that Raina will be playing the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament for Uttar Pradesh.

The report adds that Raina will be reaching Kanpur on Saturday where he will attend the UP cricket camp there. He, reportedly, will also be playing in the practice matches on 13th December and 15th December.

Raina told Dainik Jagran: “I want to give Uttar Pradesh another title and will work hard for it. After this, my focus will be on IPL to be held next year.”

