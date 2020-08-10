Against England, he sealed all his weaknesses: Sanjay Manjrekar recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s first Test ton that saved match for India

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the legends of cricket for a reason. With his bat, the Indian cricket star achieved things in his career that were deemed impossible at one time. 15,921 Test runs, 18426 ODI runs. 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI centuries. These are just some of the career stats of Sachin Tendulkar. But while talk about Tendulkar’s career in figures, it often gets forgotten the impact he had on the team. Sachin was the ultimate match-winner for India. Television and radio sets across India used to get turned off every time he would get dismissed.

In 1990 Test against England at Old Trafford, Sachin registered his first Test hundred. It was another one of his memorable match-saving innings. Sachin scored an unbeaten 119 to push the match for a draw, while wickets kept tumbling on the other end.

Former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who was part of the Indian team in the match and had scored 93 in the first innings, recalled how he saw Tendulkar truly announcing his arrival on to the international cricket scene in that game.

“Those signs were there. It wasn’t that we were astounded by the effort. Because this is a guy whose climb at the international level from the age of 16, who started playing in Pakistan with a few good innings there but there was a certain amount of looseness, impetuous kind of batting outside the off-stump,” Manjrekar said in the latest episode of Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected.

“In New Zealand, he had one 80 and he had become a little tighter. But come England, he had sealed all his weaknesses. So that hundred was just a recognition of the growth of this man and I have never seen anyone come to international cricket so quickly,” he added.

Manjrekar further recalled how Tendulkar went on to score two hundreds in Australia after Old Trafford hundred. “And then in Australia immediately after England, he went there and dominated international cricket as a batsman,” he said.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket after playing his 200th Test in 2013 against West Indies.