Aim is to try and be as consistent as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, David Warner: Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne is set to be the next big Australia star, there is no doubts about it. The right-handed batsman, made a mark in the world of cricket last year when he scored 896 runs with a double ton, two 150+ scores, a hundred and three half-centuries in eight innings. Labuschagne’s batting style matches that of his Australia teammate Steve Smith, with whom he seemed to have develop a great camaraderie. Labuschagne is also known to be as big a cricket ‘nerd’ as Smith is, and he constantly seeks to learn from the great man.

In a recent interview, the rising Aussie star opened up on his good run in 2019, and said that it was an exciting year for him. “It’s been a really exciting year, you probably could not have expected the way it turned out. To go to Glamorgan and perform there and then to be able to take it to the Ashes and then into the home summer,” Labuschagne told India Today in an interview.

The 26-year-old went on to add that he wants to be as consistent as he can be, and will try and follow modern-day stars such as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and David Warner.

“As a cricketer, you go through a period and you have done really well and I know the teams are going to be even more prepared then they were before, they will come harder at me. For me, it’s about not putting one performance together but to be as consistent as I can,” Labuschagne said.

“You know there are so many examples, there is Virat, Steve Smith, David Warner, these guys are putting seasons back to back together for the last ten years. So there are some good people leading the way there, my aim is to try and follow that,” he added.

On being asked to pick between Smith and Kohli, Labuschagne said: “I think Steve (Smith) in Test cricket has just shown in any condition, he can find away. I think that’s what you know really makes him the best, number one Test player in the world.”

“He has found a way in India, he has found a way to score in England, he is obviously very consistent in Australia, so it seems that it doesn’t matter where are you playing and in what conditions, he is finding a way. Now, Virat has probably done a similar thing. I will probably go with Steve in Test cricket,” he added.

“Virat’s white-ball cricket is phenomenal. The way he finishes innings, the way he finishes matches off, the way he chases. I think for me personally, I have learned a lot from him,” the Australia batsman further said.

Labuschagne is expected to be the part of Australia Test team that will face India later this year when Kohli-led side travels Down Under for a four-Test match series.