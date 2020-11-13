Ajit Agarkar picks his IPL XI, one huge name missing

With the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2020, it’s time for former cricketers to pick their best IPL XIs. The likes of Aakash Chopra, Tom Moody, Gautam Gambhir have weighed in with their selected XI players and the latest to make his team based on the performances of this season is former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar.

Agarkar’s IPL XI is on predicted lines, except one big miss – the omission of KL Rahul, who with 670 runs bagged the Orange Cap. Agarkar instead went ahead with Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals as his openers, who were the third and second-highest run-getters of IPL 2020 with 548 and 618 runs respectively.

“The XI which I have picked has Warner and Shikhar Dhawan to open,” Agarkar said in a video posted by Star Sports on their YouTube channel.

At No. 3, Agarkar did not find a place for Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli and instead picked Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan, who was the team’s second highest run-getter with 516 runs after Quinton de Kock. At No. 4, Agarkar picked Kishan’s teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who was quite the revelation for MI scoring 480 runs with four half-centuries.

At No. 5 in Agarkar’s list is RCB’s AB de Villiers, followed by allrounder Hardik Pandya and Marcus Stoinis at No. 6 and 7, thus leaving out the big-hitting Kieron Pollard. Pandya was an effective force for MI batting down the order and as was Stoinis, who even excelled as an opener for Delhi Capitals.

Agarkar went with Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada (30 wickets) and MI quick Jasprit Bumrah (27 wickets) as his two frontline pacers and picked leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Varun Chakravarthy as his two spin options, thus leaving no place for Rashid Khan. Agarkar did not name his captain, although it appears that responsibility would fall on Warner since he’s the only skipper among the eight franchises in the team.

Ajit Agarkar’s IPL XI: 1 David Warner, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.