Sections
Home / Cricket / All English cricketers return negative for COVID-19 ahead of WI series, confirms ECB

All English cricketers return negative for COVID-19 ahead of WI series, confirms ECB

The ECB confirmed that a total of 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between June 3 and June 23 with “several stakeholder groups” working at Southampton and Manchester with some being tested multiple times.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:27 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Representational image. (Getty Images)

All the English cricketers vying for places in the squad for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies returned negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. The ECB confirmed that a total of 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between June 3 and June 23 with “several stakeholder groups” working at Southampton and Manchester with some being tested multiple times.

“We can confirm that all 702 tests were negative,” the ECB said in a statement. “The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between 3 June and 23 June with several stakeholder groups working at the bio-secure venues of the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford.

“These groups include players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff.” Fast bowler Jofra Archer will, however, go through a second COVID-19 test and will join England’s behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday, provided he tests negative. The decision to go through another test was taken as a precautionary measure after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend.

“Jofra Archer will join England’s behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend,” the ECB had said in a statement earlier in the day. The rest of the training group and the England management team arrived at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday afternoon to start their preparation ahead of the first Test against the West Indies starting on July 8 at the Ageas.



International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies take on each other in the series. The West Indies squad will be staying, training and playing in a “bio-secure” environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IAS aspirant among four held with heroin in Kangra
Jun 24, 2020 21:21 IST
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Centre extends time limits for tax compliances
Jun 24, 2020 21:11 IST
West Bengal extends coronavirus lockdown till July 31
Jun 24, 2020 21:06 IST
Income Tax Return deadline for FY 2018-19 extended by a month till July 31
Jun 24, 2020 21:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.