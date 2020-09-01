‘All the way to finals, MS Dhoni won it single-handedly’: Javagal Srinath recalls first memory with MSD

Former India fast bowling legend Javagal Srinath recalled first time he met with MS Dhoni. It was right after the time that Srinath had announced his retirement from the sport back in 2003. Dhoni was part of the India A team that was scheduled to play a tri-series against Pakistan and Kenya. In a recent interaction, Srinath recalled how Dhoni led the team to win in every game, and smashed bowlers all around the park.

“My first meeting with Dhoni was in 2003 post my career in Kenya. There was a triangular series between Kenya, India and Pakistan; in all the three league games all the way to the finals Dhoni won it single handedly,” Srinath told Ravichandran Ashwin on his chat show DRS with Ash.

Also read: Raina will be missed but CSK will be fine: Srinivasan

”At the end of it, the way he disdainfully played the spinners and fast bowlers as if he was playing school cricket,” the former fast bowler further added.

Speaking on Dhoni’s understanding of the game, Srinath described him as a ‘yogi’.

“MS Dhoni is a yogi in cricket. The way he has understood the game, his detachment to results. The way he speaks and conducts himself and on every victory, he holds the cup, the most prized cups, he hands it to someone else and walks away,” Srinath said.

Also read: Where should MS Dhoni bat for CSK? Gautam Gambhir has the most plausible answer

”When he looks into all these things, when things are not going well on the pitch and the team is struggling, his composure and body language as if nothing has happened, he can only be a yogi to be such a wonderful cricketer,” he further added.

Dhoni, who announced his international retirement last month, will return to play for CSK in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League which kicks off from September 19th.