Allan Border, Glenn McGrath explain why India need to take the attack to Australia in second session on day 1 of day-night Test

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara avoids a ball on day one of the first cricket Test match between Australia and India in Adelaide on December 17, 2020. (AFP)

India made a steady start in the first session of the first Test match against Australia, going in to the dinner break at 42/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara (17*) and captain Virat Kohli (5*) at the stumps. Australia were given a great start by Mitchell Starc as he removed opener Prithvi Shaw for a duck in the very first over of the innings.

Mayank Agarwal held fort along with Pujara as the duo blunted the new ball but a Pat Cummins screamer got past Agarwal’s defense as Australia got a much needed breakthrough.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 - Live Updates

While India would be content about not losing too many wickets in the opening session, former Australian greats Allan Border and Glenn McGrath were of the opinion that India need to get the scoreboard ticking in the second session.

Border, while speaking to host broadcaster Sony, mentioned during the break of play that if India lose a few wickets with the score not moving along then the visitors will be under a lot of pressure.

Border said that he would want to see the Indian batsmen take the attack to the Australian bowlers in order to get some runs, which would then make the Aussie bowlers alter their plans.

Cheteshwar Pujara, known for his defensive batting, faced 88 deliveries in the first session for 17 runs. While he would be expected to keep one end tied up, captain Kohli will have to shoulder the responsibility of getting the runs away.

Former Aussie paceman Glenn McGrath too was of the opinion that Indians need to get going in the second session. McGrath explained that while the first session was tough, the last session of the day under lights would be the toughest as the pink ball tends to do a lot more. Hence, he wanted the Indians to make the most of the second session’s play.