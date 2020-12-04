‘Almost like you’ve got to go back and find that rhythm again’: Brett Lee warns Australia over Pat Cummins decision

Sections
Brett Lee has often spoken about Australia’s rest and rotation policy and was a part of it during his playing days. He has now spoken about Australia’s decision to rest Cummins, saying that players shouldn’t be tired after playing just two games.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 09:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

File image of Brett Lee. (AP-Photo)

After winning the first two One Day Internationals, Australian team management decided to give a rest to fast bowler Pat Cummins. Australia decided to rotate the workload of the pace bowlers and Cummins was left out of the final ODI and the T20 series against India. It was a surprising decision and something that has been criticised by former cricketers.

Brett Lee has often spoken about Australia’s rest and rotation policy and was a part of it during his playing days. He has now spoken about Australia’s decision to rest Cummins, saying that players shouldn’t be tired after playing just two games.

READ | BCCI to discuss having 10 teams in IPL’s next edition

“It probably wouldn’t have been his call, he probably would have wanted to play, the players generally want to play,” Lee told Foxsports.com.au. “I would have thought after a couple of games they shouldn’t be tired.



“I always found that for my rhythm personally that the more games I played the better rhythm I had.

“If I had a week’s break, whether it be a break in the tournament or whether I was rested, it’s almost like you’ve got to go back and find that rhythm again.

“There could be a guy who is carrying a hamstring injury or a little niggle, shoulder might be a bit sore, and the best way to get them into their best preparation is to have a few days off. That’s fine but if they’re fully fit they should be playing.”

READ | India are playing timidly, lacking aggressive approach, says Michael Vaughan

“The confidence is definitely back and his pace is back and I expect that to continue all summer.”

Cummins did not set the stage on fire during the ODI series but was effective with the ball. He took 3 wickets at an average of 39.66 in the first two ODIs. Cummins is likely to return for the four-match Test series, something that Australia are targeting to win after losing it last India came Down Under.

