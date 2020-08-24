‘Always played the game thinking I am the captain’: KXIP skipper KL Rahul ready for IPL 2020

KL Rahul, who will be leading Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League this year, is not feeling the pressure of leading the franchise. It was Ravichandran Ashwin who led KXIP for the past two seasons, but the right-arm off-spinner was traded off to Delhi Capitals last year. In December, after the auctions, KXIP announced Rahul as the captain for the 13th edition of IPL.

Now with the tournament set to begin in the UAE from September 19th, Rahul was asked about what leading KXIP means to him and if he is going to follow a certain pattern with the leadership role.

“I always played the game thinking as if I’m the captain. At the ground, I always think of what I would have done in a particular situation,” Rahul told The Indian Express.

“Whom I would have bowled in a situation? I was always proactive in my head and it’s just an extension of that. I know it will be harder than I think. I am not going in with any expectations, like I have played cricket so many years.

“I will get on the field and try to make decisions in the moment. You can’t plan too much because it could be confusing,” he further said.

Speaking on his biggest challenges in the UAE this year, Rahul said: “Honestly, we are not worried now about the bio-bubble or lack of spectators. We have to adapt to the situation and it’s a good story to tell 15-20 years down the line. We need to utilise the three-week training period there well.”

On being asked if KXIP could win the title this year, the Karnataka batsman said: “I look at it is as a challenge. We are a way better team than what the results show. People’s perceptions only change when we start winning games.

“It’s a newish line-up, we have impact players, a lot of skill players and a young new captain. We will not carry the baggage of previous years, we will learn from it, try to correct our mistakes. And what will happen will happen,” he signed off.