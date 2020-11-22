Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘Amit Shah, Srinivasan are running Indian cricket’, alleges former CoA member Ramchandra Guha

‘Amit Shah, Srinivasan are running Indian cricket’, alleges former CoA member Ramchandra Guha

Guha alleged that former BCCI president N Srinivasan and Home Minister Amit Shah are running ‘Indian cricket’. He also the board for failing to pay the dues to Ranji Trophy players on time.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 18:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photo of former CoA member Ramachandra Guha (HT Archives)

Former member of the Committee of Administrators, Ramchandra Guha has put some major allegations on the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The renowned historian has claimed that nepotism is a major concern in Indian cricket.

Appointed as one of the members of CoA by the Supreme Court of India in 2017, Guha shared the onus of ensuring transparency in BCCI’s administration. Soon, he stepped down from the post citing personal reasons.

ALSO READ | ‘Even if he gets out hitting, it does not matter’: Aakash Chopra not happy with the ‘my way or highway’ attitude of Prithvi Shaw

His newly published book – ‘The Commonwealth of Cricket: A Lifelong Love Affair with the Most Subtle and Sophisticated Game Known to Humankind’ showcases a glimpse of his tenure in the Indian cricket administration.

In a recent interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Guha alleged that former BCCI president N Srinivasan and Home Minister Amit Shah are running ‘Indian cricket’. He also criticized the system which has been failing to pay the dues to Ranji Trophy players on time.



“N Srinivasan and Amit Shah are effectively running Indian cricket today. The state associations are run by somebody’s daughter, somebody’s son. The Board is steeped in intrigue and nepotism and there are great delays in paying Ranji Trophy players their dues. The reforms that were hoped for have not happened,” Mid-Day quoted Ramachandra Guha as saying.

ALSO READ | We could’ve claimed Virat Kohli’s offspring as an Australian if the baby was born here: Allan Border

Guha spoke about the conflict of interest issue and termed it a ‘bane’ in the management of Indain cricket.

“Not the biggest bane; it is a bane. Look at Ganguly today—head of the Board and representing some cricket fantasy game. This kind of greed for money among Indian cricketers is shocking,” Guha said.

“The most telling story in my book is about Bishan Singh Bedi saying that he is happy to go to Kabul [to coach Afghan cricketers]—anywhere for cricket and not anywhere for money. Why should Ganguly be doing all these things for a little extra money? Ethical standards go down if the president of the Board behaves like this,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 18:43 IST
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Nov 22, 2020 18:44 IST
‘Giving clean chit to Gandhis because...’:Azad on Cong leadership criticism
Nov 22, 2020 18:16 IST
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Nov 22, 2020 15:54 IST

latest news

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 18:43 IST
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Nov 22, 2020 18:44 IST
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Nov 22, 2020 18:32 IST
Amit Shah, Srinivasan are running Indian cricket: Ramchandra Guha
Nov 22, 2020 18:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.