‘Ample time should be given to retired players’ Father Yograj Singh reacts after BCCI put Yuvraj’s comeback request on hold

The BCCI hasn’t yet processed Yuvraj’s request for permission to make a comeback for his state team. Meanwhile, his father Yograj Singh reacted to it and said that the BCCI should allow former players to return.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photo of Yograj Singh (L) and former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh (R) (HT Collage)

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wished to come out of his retirement and play domestic cricket for his home team – Punjab. He even put his case for selection in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament but received a denial from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The apex cricket board hasn’t yet processed Yuvraj’s request for permission to make a comeback for his state team. Meanwhile, his father Yograj Singh reacted to it and said that the BCCI should allow former players to return.

In a conversation with Asianet News, Yograj said that such moves will benefit the budding cricketers as the retired players can pass on their experience to the next generation.

“I’m not sure of the exact reason, as I’m yet to speak with Yuvi on the same. But, it’s entirely the choice of the BCCI. However, I feel that ample time should be given to the retired players to make a comeback and play with the young boys, who have a lot to learn from them,” Yograj Singh told Asianet.



Yograj revealed how he insisted his son to start playing again at the domestic level with the youngsters. He further said that Yuvraj looked in fine touch that amazed the other cricketers.

“I think it was really important for him to play the game with the boys, at least that’s what I felt, along with Puneet Bali. Before the IPL, we once had a camp and asked him to play with the boys. Yuvi said that he was too old now. But I insisted that he should play with them. He played four-five innings and looked in fine touch, while the boys were shocked and wondered that how could he play at such a level even today,” Yograj Singh said.

Yuvraj quit international cricket in 2019 after which he participated in a couple of overseas leagues. He went on to play Global T20 Canada and T10 league in Dubai. He was among 32 probable players announced by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) earlier this month.

PCA secretary Puneet Bali had asked the two-time World Cup winner to come out of retirement and join the team with an objective to mentor the youngsters.

