An all-weather batsman: Sanjay Manjrekar heaps praise on Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan

Manjrekar’s comments came after Rizwan remained unbeaten on 60 to guide Pakistan to 223 for 9 at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 10:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 14, 2020 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action off the bowling of England's Stuart Broad, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Stu Forster/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Heaping praise on Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said the right-hander is an ‘all-weather batsman.’ Manjrekar said Rizwan can drive off his front foot and also has the ability to play the pull and cuts off his backfoot.

“This Mohd Rizwan can bat! He can drive well off the front foot & at the same time play the pull & the cut superbly. This makes him an ‘all-weather’ batsman. No wonder his top 3 scores in Tests so far have come in Aus and Eng,” Manjrekar tweeted.

Manjrekar’s comments came after Rizwan remained unbeaten on 60 to guide Pakistan to 223 for 9 at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The start of play on day two was delayed due to the wet outfield.

Resuming from 126/5, Pakistan lost overnight batsman Babar Azam early as he was caught behind the stumps by Jos Buttler off Stuart Broad. Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Rizwan played cautiously and took his side to a respectable total before the close of play.



Rizwan is unbeaten on 60* while Naseem Shah is not out at 1*. For England, Broad scalped two wickets while Anderson picked one wicket on day two.

