Anand Kripalu to replace Sanjeev Churiwala as RCB Chairman

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 20:37 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players

Diageo India CEO Anand Kripalu will take over the RCB chairmanship from Sanjeev Churiwala beginning October 1, the spirits giant announced on Friday. Anand is also the Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India.

He takes over the role of RCB Chairman from Churiwala, who will be moving to Singapore to take up the position of Finance Director for the APAC region.

Commenting on the change in the leadership of the IPL franchise, Anand said: “Royal Challengers Bangalore is an integral part of Diageo India and behind the scenes, I have been part of the team’s journey for the past 6 years.

“As the new season starts, it’s going to be exciting new chapter to lead the team from the front along with Virat (Kohli), Mike Hesson and Simon Katich and we look forward to “playing bold”.

“I would also like to thank Sanjeev for his tremendous contribution to RCB and Diageo and wish him luck for his new role.” Anand is leading Diageo India’s journey since 2014 prior to which he held the position of President, India and South Asia at Mondelez International, and Managing Director of Cadbury India Ltd.

He has also acquired significant experience on his stint with Unilever for 22 years. Anand is a graduate from IIT, Madras and IIM, Kolkata.

