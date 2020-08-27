‘And then we were three’: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma expecting first child in ‘January 2021’

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that he is expecting his first child in January 2021. Kohli took to Twitter to confirm that his wife Anushka Sharma is pregnant.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Kohli tweeted.

Virat Kohli is currently in UAE to take part in IPL 2020 which is slated to begin from September 19. Kohli, who has been training in his hotel room as the players had to remain in a six-day quarantine as per the IPL SOP, will take the field after a gap of more than five months.

Kohli is the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and he will hope to turn RCB’s fortunes around with a better performance this season. RCB had finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2019 and they are yet to win the IPL.

Since Kohli took over in 2013, RCB’s best performance has been an appearance in the final in 2016. The RCB management, however have kept their full faith on Kohli.