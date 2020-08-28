Sections
Home / Cricket / Anderson sets sights on Ashes tour next year

Anderson sets sights on Ashes tour next year

Anderson believes if he continues taking wickets he has a shot at getting selected for the series. “If I can keep taking wickets in the coming months, then hopefully I will be on that plane,” the pacer said.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 11:41 IST

By Press Trust of India, Southampton

England's James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Azhar Ali (REUTERS)

After becoming the first fast bowler to amass 600 Test wickets, veteran England pacer James Anderson has set his sights on next year’s Ashes series, saying he will do “everything he can” to play in Australia.

The 38-year-old made his red-ball debut in 2003. Since then he has become England’s leading wicket taker and has earned 156 caps Test caps, including playing in four Ashes tours of Australia.

“I will be doing everything I can to be on that plane to Australia. I’m still hungry to take wickets, I still love playing the game, so I will keep trying to improve and stay fit,” he told ‘BBC Breakfast’.

The Ashes series is scheduled to be played between November 2021 and January 2022 in Australia.



Anderson believes if he continues taking wickets he has a shot at getting selected for the series.

“If I can keep taking wickets in the coming months, then hopefully I will be on that plane,” the pacer said.

Earlier this week, Anderson became only the fourth bowler and first pacer to take 600 wickets in the longest format of the game.

He touched the milestone on the fifth day of the drawn third Test against Pakistan when he dismissed rival skipper Azhar Ali.

Only retired spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) have more wickets than him in Test cricket.

Anderson said his natural built and hard work has helped him stretch his career and hopes injury will not mar his plans of playing a bit longer.

“I’ve been really lucky I’ve got the body that I have. I’m very slight naturally which has helped. The bulkier guys do struggle with the forces that go through your body,” Anderson said.

“I do work hard in the gym to make my action as economical as possible so there’s not too much stress going through my body. Fingers crossed I stay injury free and I can play a little bit longer,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cotton harvesting in Punjab to get delayed, picking begins from September 15
Aug 28, 2020 12:43 IST
Rains lash part of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity
Aug 28, 2020 12:43 IST
Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking postponement of Bihar assembly polls
Aug 28, 2020 12:41 IST
NEET, JEE: 6 opposition-rules states file review petition in SC against August 17 judgement of holding exams
Aug 28, 2020 12:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.