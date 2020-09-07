Andre Russell imitates Rashid Khan as bails don’t fall; banter lights up CPL - WATCH

Sections
Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Screengrab of video where Andre Russell and Rashid Khan indulge in some banter during a match. (CPL 2020/Twitter)

What happens when two of the very best in cricket’s shortest format come face to face. While it can definitely lead to great cricketing action, this time it led to some banter and fun on the pitch. Andre Russell and Rashid Khan are two of the best exponents of T20 cricket in the world presently and they were in action during a Caribbean Premier League match between Trinidad Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs.

Russell, representing the Tallawahs, played one of his trademark innings as he scored 54 off just 28 balls to help his team reach a total of 161 runs.

But he would have been dismissed earlier had luck been with the Afghan spinner. Rashid bowled a googly in the 17th over and Russell went for big heave over cow corner and missed the ball completely. The ball kissed the off stump and the bails lit up, but they didn’t fall. As a result Russell survived. 



At the end of the over Russell decided to poke some fun at Rashid and imitated his celebration. Rashid tried to kick Russell and the two cricketers ended up having a fist bump. The entire episode was in great spirit and the banter lit up the match for the fans.

The Tridents though went on to chase the total comfortably with captain Jason Holder playing a match-winning knock.

