Sections
Home / Cricket / Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman says ‘there’s still a possibility’ that IPL is happening this year

Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman says ‘there’s still a possibility’ that IPL is happening this year

It is not official yet but there is speculation that the BCCI wants to hold the IPL in the October window after the tournament was postponed indefinitely earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 28, 2020 12:28 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

File image of Anil Kumble. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Former India captain and Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble is hopeful of the IPL happening this year and is not averse to the idea of conducting the cash-rich event without spectators due to the COVID-19 threat.

It is not official yet but there is speculation that the BCCI wants to hold the IPL in the October window after the tournament was postponed indefinitely earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes we are hopeful and optimistic that there is still a possibility (to hold IPL this year) if we can cram in the schedule,” Kumble was quoted as saying by Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

“If we are going to have a stadium without spectators, then probably have 3 or 4 venues; there’s still a possibility, we are all optimistic,” said the former spinner, who is also the chairman of ICC’s Cricket Committee.



READ | Dukes can swing even without saliva because of quality, says owner

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said the stakeholders can stage the league in cities which have multiple stadia to reduce travelling by players.

“Absolutely (there is chance to hold IPL this year), and also make sure that all the stakeholders have a say,” he said.”...you should identify one venue, which probably has 3 or 4 grounds; if at all you find that kind of a venue because travel is again going to be quite challenging,” said the former stylish batsman.”You don’t know who’s going to be where at the airports, so that I’m sure the franchises and the BCCI will be looking into.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chess plays on while other sports struggle to cope with COVID-19 pandemic
May 28, 2020 13:33 IST
Odisha priest beheads man following dreams that it would end Covid-19
May 28, 2020 13:32 IST
Naagin producer confirms ‘few characters will be out’ of the show soon
May 28, 2020 13:23 IST
Gru and Minions urge handwashing, fun at home in new coronavirus PSA
May 28, 2020 13:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.