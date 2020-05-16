Sections
Home / Cricket / Anil Kumble only Indian bowler in Ramiz Raja’s India-Pakistan XI, Imran to lead

Anil Kumble only Indian bowler in Ramiz Raja’s India-Pakistan XI, Imran to lead

“I briefly discussed this with my son,” said Ramiz on Facebook live video chat on Sony Ten Pit Stop with former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar. “It’s a massive situation to be in, how to assemble a star caste of some giants of the game.

Updated: May 16, 2020 19:27 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Ramiz Raja during the MCC World Cricket committee press conference. (Action Images via Reuters)

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said that while he thinks it is a difficult proposition to pick an ODI playing XI out of the India and Pakistan players he has played with or against and those he has seen since, his son had a pretty simple suggestion to give him.

“I briefly discussed this with my son,” said Ramiz on Facebook live video chat on Sony Ten Pit Stop with former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar. “It’s a massive situation to be in, how to assemble a star caste of some giants of the game.

“But he said no it’s very simple, you have Pakistan bowlers and Indian batsmen in the line-up and you get a fantastic India-Pakistan XI.”

In keeping with this policy, Ramiz chose Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar, who was also on the show, as the openers of the line-up. Current Indian captain Virat Kohli comes in at no.3 while Sachin Tendulkar follows him at no.4. Rahul Dravid slots in at no.5 and is followed by M.S. Dhoni.



Imran Khan follows Dhoni and the 1992 World Cup winning former Pakistan captain is also the skipper of this team.

Among the bowlers, Ramiz made way for Anil Kumble as the only Indian representative while Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Saqlain Mushtaq made up the rest.

Ramiz Raja’s India-Pakistan ODI XI: Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Anil Kumble, Saqlain Mushtaq.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

32-year-old TV actor kills self, no suicide note found
May 16, 2020 19:39 IST
477 new Covid-19 cases take Tamil Nadu past the 10,000-mark; state count now 10,585
May 16, 2020 19:37 IST
Fist bumps and masks: Professional soccer returns in Germany
May 16, 2020 19:32 IST
Terrorist hideout busted, 5 LeT militant associates held in J-K
May 16, 2020 19:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.