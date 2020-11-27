Sections
‘Any place going for RCB, Virat Kohli?’: England football star Harry Kane shows off his batting skills - WATCH

Harry Kane, in his tweet, asked India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli to include him in his IPL team for the next season.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Virat Kohli and Harry Kane. (File)

England footballer Harry Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in Premier League at the moment. In the ongoing season, Kane has smashed 7 goals in 9 Premier League games for his club Tottenham, and he has also scored a goal for the club in Europa League. Kane’s Tottenham are currently placed at top of the Premier League table with 20 points, and the dynamic striker has been a key player for the club so far in 2020-21 season, much like every other season.

But while Kane’s stature as a footballer is growing with age, he showcased that he can do wonders with the cricket bat as well. In a video posted on his official Twitter page, Kane was seeing playing cricket with his England teammates.

Also read: Finch, Smith star as Australia crush Kohli’s India in Sydney

England goalkeeper Joe Hart was seen bowling to Harry Kane as he continued to score runs. Kane was almost caught by another England star Dele Alli, but the catch was dropped and he was seen celebrating in the video.

 



 

Kane, in his tweet, asked India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli to include him in his IPL team for the next season. “Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. 😂🏏 Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli??,” he wrote.

“Jersey no. 10, will do @HKane,” the RCB was quick to reply.

The reply from Kohli is still awaited, but fans will be excited to see what RCB skipper Kohli comes up with. Surely, you cannot say no to Kane, can you?

Meanwhile, Tottenham will face Chelsea this Sunday in Premier League in what promises to be a cracker of a fixture.

