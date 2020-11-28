Apologised to KL Rahul while batting: Glenn Maxwell’s stunning reply to IPL meme

Glenn Maxwell had faced a lot criticism after a poor performance in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020. After being picked for a sum of Rs 10.75 crore by Kings XI Punjab, Maxwell could not justify the price tag during the season. Maxwell could only manage 108 runs in In 11 innings for KXIP. For a player of his calibre, Maxwell had a dismal average of 15.52 and a below-par strike rate of 101.88.

Kings XI Punjab under the captaincy of KL Rahul missed out on a place in the IPL playoffs and had to contend with a sixth-place finish. But Maxwell found form in his national colours against India on Friday. The right-handed batsman smashed 48 runs off just 24 balls to power Australia to a score of 374 in the first ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

READ | ‘Indian ODI team is too old school,’ Michael Vaughan feels India will lose to Australia in all formats

Another KXIP player who disappointed in the IPL, Jimmy Neesham also played a crucial knock to win the game for New Zealand against West Indies on the same day. This led to a lot of fans trolling KXIP and Rahul on Twitter. Neesham replied to a tweet while tagging Maxwell. Responding, Maxwell said that he apologised to Rahul while he was batting on Friday.

‘I apologised to him while I was batting,’ said Maxwell on Twitter.

Listing his five flops of the recently-concluded IPL 2020, former India opener Virender Sehwag referred to Maxwell as a ’10 crore cheerleader’ who was on a ‘highly-paid vacation’, following the Australia batsman’s poor returns of 103 runs from 13 matches for Kings XI Punjab.

“Glenn Maxwell. This 10 crore cheerleader proved very costly for Punjab. His IPL routine for the last few years has been of shirking from work but this season he broke that record as well. This is what you call a highly paid vacation,” Sehwag said of Maxwell in an episode of his YouTube show ‘Viru ki Baithak’.

Maxwell has responded to Sehwag, saying he wasn’t surprised at the former India opener’s comment and that it’s not the first time this has happened. Maxwell revealed that Sehwag, a former player and a mentor of KXIP, a franchise Maxwell has been associated with since 2014, has not hidden his disappointment regarding the Australia all-rounder.

“It’s ok. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that’s fine. He’s allowed to say whatever he likes. He’s in the media for such statements, so that’s fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag,” the West Australian quoted Maxwell as saying.