Sections
Home / Cricket / Archer finds his World Cup medal at last

Archer finds his World Cup medal at last

The 25-year-old Sussex fast bowler published a photograph of the medal on a bed with the caption: “Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom.”

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:49 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 England's Jofra Archer Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff (Action Images via Reuters)

England’s Jofra Archer said Sunday he’d finally found his World Cup winner’s medal after “going mad” looking for the prized possession following a house move.

The 25-year-old Sussex fast bowler published a photograph of the medal on a bed with the caption: “Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom.”

 

Archer, when previously asked about the whereabouts of his medal, told BBC Radio on Saturday: “I had it hanging off a portrait someone did for me and sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that.



“I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall but there’s no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week but I still haven’t managed to find it.

“I know it should be in the house so I will keep eyes out for it but I’ve gone mad looking for it already.” Last year saw the Barbados-born Archer establish himself on the global stage as he helped England win their first men’s 50-over global title, with his 20 wickets at 23.05 the most taken by any member of the champions’ squad during the tournament.

Archer, who only made his international debut in 2019, was also given the daunting responsibility of bowling the Super Over in the final at Lord’s.

But he held his nerve brilliantly as England edged out New Zealand in a thrilling finish decided on boundary countback when the teams’ scores were level after both regulation play and cricket’s answer to ‘extra time’.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Russian football wants to resume in late June
Apr 27, 2020 20:20 IST
‘Riding my bicycle for 60-70km; planning to try out rock climbing’
Apr 27, 2020 20:14 IST
Bengal’s first private cancer hospital ostracised as patient tests Covid-19+
Apr 27, 2020 20:16 IST
Rafael Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries
Apr 27, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.