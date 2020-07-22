‘Are you saying we don’t have a all-rounder who’s a match winner’: Yuvraj Singh responds to Irfan Pathan

Ben Stokes’ Manchester heroics against West Indies in the second Test of the series has once again won him admirers. Irfan Pathan, the former India all-rounder, was quick to acknowledge the Stokes factor, saying if India were to have an matchwinner of his calibre, they would become unbeatable in any part of the world.

“Indian cricket will be unbeatable anywhere in the world if they have a match winning all-rounder like @benstokes38 #matchwinner,” Pathan tweeted on Monday.

However, hours after Pathan’s tweet, his former Indian teammate Yuvraj Singh joined in on the fun. The all-rounder slot continues to be up for grabs in the Indian team and even though Hardik Pandya remains the go-to man, he hasn’t produced a match-winning performance for his country. Following his injury, the Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube were given chances but neither could make the most of it.

Hence, Yuvraj, who has scored over 8500 runs and taken more than 100 wickets in ODIs, and is considered one of India’s biggest match-winners, did not shy away from replying to Pathan’s tweet. “Are you saying we don’t have a all-rounder who’s a match winner?” he tweeted in response.

To which, Pathan had another cheeky reply ready, which said: “Bro Yuvraj Singh has officially retired...”.

Pathan had recently stated in an interview that he could have been India’s greatest all-rounder in ODIs had certain things panned out differently. Pathan, who played 120 ODIs and 29 Tests for India and started out as a left-arm fast bowler, developed his batting, scoring over 1000 runs in both formats. Besides, the fact that Pathan has over 300 international wickets for India slots him in the all-rounder category.

Yuvraj, not oblivious to Pathan’s all-rounder skills during his playing days, had one final thing to say about his former India teammate: “I knew that was coming! Waise aap bhi kuch kam nahi they! (You weren’t any less).”