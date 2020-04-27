As a fast bowler, I reject this: Waqar Younis slams ICC for discussing legal ball-tampering

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis slammed the ICC for discussing the use of artificial substances on the ball instead of saliva in its recent CEC meeting. Waqar, who is currently the bowling coach of Pakistan, made it clear that use of saliva is a must and can’t be done away with when competitive cricket resumes.

“As a fast bowler, I reject this because this (using saliva and sweat) is a natural process. A ball exchanges hands all day, you run in, huffing and puffing, you sweat and using saliva is natural rather than on intent. It’s a habit and you just can’t control this aspect,” Waqar was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Waqar even went to the extent of terming those involved in the discussions ‘frustrated because of lockdown’.

“I don’t know how this discussion came up but I feel people who want the game to be played are frustrated with the lockdown. They are overthinking about it. I doubt this new idea of using (artificial) substance instead of saliva is a solution.

“You can make a bowler use a predefined substance on the ball, but at the same time practically it’s not possible to prevent a bowler using his sweat or saliva,” Pakistan’s current bowling coach said.

Former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald, however, had a different opinion on it.

“I absolutely agree with legalising ball-tampering. I said so in an article sometime in the 2000s. It happens anyway. We see guys throwing the ball on the ground and umpires say to throw it up and it’s pretty obvious what they are doing.

“It could work if it is well-monitored. There’s no reason why, if you are really struggling at the SCG and you are looking for reverse swing, you shouldn’t be able to try and get some by working the ball. It evens the game out,” he said.