Sections
Home / Cricket / As a fast bowler, I reject this: Waqar Younis slams ICC for discussing legal ball-tampering

As a fast bowler, I reject this: Waqar Younis slams ICC for discussing legal ball-tampering

Waqar Younis, who is currently the bowling coach of Pakistan, even went to the extent of terming those involved in the discussions ‘frustrated because of lockdown’.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis (Getty Images)

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis slammed the ICC for discussing the use of artificial substances on the ball instead of saliva in its recent CEC meeting. Waqar, who is currently the bowling coach of Pakistan, made it clear that use of saliva is a must and can’t be done away with when competitive cricket resumes.

“As a fast bowler, I reject this because this (using saliva and sweat) is a natural process. A ball exchanges hands all day, you run in, huffing and puffing, you sweat and using saliva is natural rather than on intent. It’s a habit and you just can’t control this aspect,” Waqar was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Waqar even went to the extent of terming those involved in the discussions ‘frustrated because of lockdown’.

“I don’t know how this discussion came up but I feel people who want the game to be played are frustrated with the lockdown. They are overthinking about it. I doubt this new idea of using (artificial) substance instead of saliva is a solution.



“You can make a bowler use a predefined substance on the ball, but at the same time practically it’s not possible to prevent a bowler using his sweat or saliva,” Pakistan’s current bowling coach said.

Former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald, however, had a different opinion on it.

“I absolutely agree with legalising ball-tampering. I said so in an article sometime in the 2000s. It happens anyway. We see guys throwing the ball on the ground and umpires say to throw it up and it’s pretty obvious what they are doing.

“It could work if it is well-monitored. There’s no reason why, if you are really struggling at the SCG and you are looking for reverse swing, you shouldn’t be able to try and get some by working the ball. It evens the game out,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Apr 27, 2020 22:35 IST
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 22:26 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 22:03 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Teen girl, forcibly married to 27-yr-old man on Akshay Tritiya, rescued; 7 booked
Apr 27, 2020 22:34 IST
Sighting of rare dolphins increases in Ganga basins of West UP
Apr 27, 2020 22:34 IST
Mansara Apartment residents get some freedom after relieved of ‘containment zone’ tag
Apr 27, 2020 22:33 IST
Jan Sahayak app to provide plethora of facilities to residents amid lockdown in Panchkula
Apr 27, 2020 22:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.