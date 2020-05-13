‘As the legs get older’: David Warner reveals ultimate goal before retiring

David Warner has been one of the most destructive batsmen in the past decade. Even though he started primarily as a T20 expert and even debuted for Australia without playing first-class cricket, Warner has established himself as an accomplished batter in all forms of the game for his country. However, due to various controversies and break in cricket, Warner has missed a substantial amount of action during his peak.

He is now looking to make the most of his time and has set a target for himself. Warner has an ultimate goal in his mind and that is the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“As the legs get older time will tell. At the moment I’m feeling as fit as a fiddle and if I can keep running between wickets as well as I have done, who knows. That (2023 ODI) World Cup is the ultimate goal,” Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The 33-year-old also talked about his fitness, saying that he feels in shape and would like to continue playing all formats for some time. Warner, however, did hint that he might look to step away from the shortest format of the game after ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India to give a chance to the youngsters.

“If you’re playing as good as you can and doing the best you can for the team and you’re helping and benefiting them, I think you do want to keep playing as long as you can,” Warner said.

“There’s back-to-back Twenty20 World Cups, and I started my career with Twenty20 cricket, and I think it’s important we’ve got younger kids coming through and they get a sniff and a chance of playing at this level as well.”

Warner is currently at home enjoying time with his family due to the Covid-19 pandemic.