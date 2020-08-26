Ashok Dinda gets NOC from Bengal to play for another state

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Wednesday handed the No Objection Certificate to veteran fast bowler Ashok Dinda who was left out of the state team last season following an ugly spat with bowling coach Ranadeb Bose.

Dinda, 36, who was axed after Bengal’s match against Kerala, is now free to play for another state. He had requested CAB president Avishek Dalmiya to provide him the release letter to play for another state in 2020-21.

“We would like to hereby accord our concurrence to your request and this letter may kindly be treated as our No Objection Certificate to your playing for another state team in 2020-21 season,” Dalmiya wrote in a letter to Dinda.

“I must assert that your contribution to Bengal cricket is immense over the years and it is something that would always be acknowledged and cherished by the association.”

Dinda has played 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for India and has picked up 420 First-Class wickets, making him the second leading wicket-taker for Bengal after former left-arm spinner Utpal Chatterjee (504).