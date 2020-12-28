Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘Ashwin had four Test hundreds, Jadeja had nothing’: Sanjay Manjrekar explains who the left-hander’s batting ‘changed after 2015’

‘Ashwin had four Test hundreds, Jadeja had nothing’: Sanjay Manjrekar explains who the left-hander’s batting ‘changed after 2015’

After a couple of hiccups on the first half of the second day, a rock-solid partnership of 121 runs between Rahane and Jadeja gave India full control of the Boxing Day Test. Following this dominating stand, Manjrekar praised the all-rounder for his contribution and highlighted his improvement with the bat in recent years.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 07:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

File photo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin (Twitter)

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar and current India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja seems to have come a long way from their ‘bits and pieces’ episode. Manjrekar applauded the way Jadeja kept his calm on the second day of the Melbourne Test and played a patient knock with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

After a couple of hiccups on the first half of the second day, a rock-solid partnership of 121 runs between Rahane and Jadeja gave India full control of the Boxing Day Test. Following this dominating stand, Manjrekar praised the all-rounder for his contribution and highlighted his improvement with the bat in recent years.

Also Read | Rahane’s gesture towards Jadeja immediately after being run out goes viral

“Things changed after 2015 with Ravindra Jadeja -- the batsman. It was also the time when Ashwin was batting before him, Ashwin had four Test hundreds and Jadeja had nothing. Jadeja was competing with Ashwin as the spinner in the side. Ashwin’s batting dropped, Jadeja’s batting sort of skyrocketed. This guy always had a great first-class record and finally, when he got his number, he felt ‘Wow, let me make most of it’,” said Manjrekar on Sony sports network.

Jadeja’s batting average in the longest format of the game has improved over the years. In 2015, he averaged 21.80 which bettered to 37.50 in 2016. In 2017, the numbers leapfrogged to 41.00 and went up to 45.60 in 2018.



Ind vs Aus live score 2nd Test Day 3

The improvement continued in the next couple of year Jadeja averaged 62.85 in 2019, while the current figures are 65.00.

“The early part he was playing as Test all-rounder of sort, his bowling was fine but his batting for a couple of years had become a bit of harakiri. Something changed in the last 4 years. He is getting behind the ball, leaving balls, even today against a quality bowling attack, he did not throw his wicket to avoid the fast bowlers before the second new ball was taken,” said Manjrekar on Sunday.

“He hung in there, so temperamentally, the technique has always been there, batting ability has always been there,” Manjrekar added.

Resuming the day on 40, Jadeja got to his 15th Test fifty before getting holed out in the deep for 57. India were bowled out for 326, with a lead of 131 runs to play with.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

A month on, farmers have made highway their home
by Kainat Sarfaraz and Dhrubo Jyoti
Donald Trump signs massive measure funding government, Covid relief
by Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
2nd Test Live: Umesh Yadav goes off the field after picking up an injury
by hindustantimes.com
Congress foundation day: Show of solidarity with farmers on the cards
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Paine not out but Rahane out? Twitter ablaze after third umpire’s decision
by hindustantimes.com
After deteriorating last week, Delhi’s air to improve: IMD
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
With three daughters, Paramjit Kaur guards farmers’ stir at Singhu border
by Kainat Sarfaraz
Snowfall at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine; rains lash Jammu
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.