‘Ask any Indian cricketer who is the next star, they will take his name’: Sunil Gavaskar predicts big things for young India batsman

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that Kolkata Knight Riders’ batsman Shubman Gill could be a big star for India in the future. Gavaskar’s remarks came just a few days before KKR play their first game of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Tak, Gavaskar said that KKR should back Gill and play him in every game this season.

“If KKR show enough confidence in Shubman Gill and if you tell him that he will play every game and will open in every game, then he can show his potential,” the legendary India batsman said.

“He has such class that if you ask any Indian cricketer who is the next star, everyone will say Shubman Gill. So this is a great opportunity for him to show why he can go on and become a big star for India,” Gavaskar added.

Mohali: KKR batsman Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty during Indian Premier League. ( PTI )

The former India batsman went on to add that KKR have the players and the bowling attack to win the IPL this year in the UAE.

“KKR certainly have the players and also have a potent bowling attack. This team can prove to be really dangerous and can will IPL 2020. Even in 2014, when the first leg of the tournament was played in the UAE, KKR went on to win the tournament,” he said.

“Even this time around, they have a very balanced team and also have a lot of experience. Sunil Narine has just come off a winning campaign with the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL. Thus there will be confidence in the side and they can be a really dangerous team,” he signed off.