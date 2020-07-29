‘Ask Mahi bhai how did it happen’: Virat Kohli recalls when MS Dhoni asked him to keep wickets in 2015 ODI

The entire world knows Virat Kohli as one of the best batsmen in the world. Kohli is also recognised as a top-class captain, and a fierce competitor. With his consistent performances over the year, and his dedication towards his sport, Kohli has also become a youth icon. Though, a wicketkeeper is not the word you would generally associate with the India star. But in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2015, Kohli had to don the keeper’s gloves.

In the 44th over of the Bangladesh’s innings, Dhoni had to go to the washroom, and he asked Kohli to keep wickets. Dhoni returned in the 45th over, and Kohli returned to his usual fielding position.

In a recent chat with fellow teammate Mayank Agarwal on his chat show, ‘Open Nets with Mayank’ uploaded on official BCCI website, Kohli recalled the moment. Mayank was doing a segment during the interview in which he was showing some images to Kohli of his career, and was asking him to speak on those moments.

Mayank showed Kohli an image in which he was standing behind the wickets wearing gloves and he asked ,“how did this happen?”

In his response, Kohli said: “Kabhi Mahi bhai se puchiyo how did this happen (Try and ask Mahi Bhai as to how did this happen).He said ‘yaar do teen over just keep wickets (Mate, please keep wickets for couple of overs)’. I was keeping wickets and also adjusting the field,” Kohli revealed.

“Then I understood he (Dhoni) has a lot on his plate when he is on the field because he has to focus on every ball and also adjust the field.

“The one problem was Umesh (Yadav) was bowling and he was bowling gas. I thought naak pe lag jaegy ball (what if I get hit in the face) and I wanted to wear a helmet but then thought bohot beizati ho jaegy (it would be very humiliating),” Kohli added.

In the same interview, Kohli also said that during a Test, a draw is never an option for him. The batsman added that he would always try to win every game for as long as he can do so. “I would not compromise on wanting a result in any situation. Drawing a game for me should be the last, so if you tell me you are chasing 300 on the last day in a Test match. I would tell the guys, let’s try and go for it. It’s 100-run a session, even if the first one gets you 80 with a loss of two wickets, then in the middle session two guys can take the responsibility of dominating the hour and then if you get 100 in that, then you get 120 in the last one.

“If you hold seven wickets in hand in the last session and 120 to get, think of an ODI game, you can easily try and do it,” Kohli said .