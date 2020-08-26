Sections
Home / Cricket / At 48, Pravin Tambe becomes first Indian cricketer to play CPL

At 48, Pravin Tambe becomes first Indian cricketer to play CPL

Tambe came in place of Sunil Narine as Knight Riders’ skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 22:48 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Pravin Tambe (L) and Darren Bravo (R) of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate the dismissal of Najibullah Zadran of St Lucia Zouks. (Getty Images)

Leg-spinner Pravin Tambe, 48, on Wednesday became the first Indian cricketer to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) when he turned out for Trinbago Knight Riders’ against St Lucia Zouks.

Tambe is also quite possibly the oldest player to feature in a T20 league match. Sunny Sohal, the 32-year-old former India U-19 player, had represented Barbados Tridents in the 2018 edition of the CPL, but had been picked as a US national at the time.

Tambe came in place of Sunil Narine as Knight Riders’ skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. The spinner, who became the oldest player to be sold in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction, put his name in the CPL 2020 draft after being disqualified by the BCCI for playing in the T10 League in the UAE.

As per BCCI guidelines, Indian players are currently not allowed to play in overseas leagues unless they have retired from domestic cricket, which Tambe did in 2018 in order to take part in the unsanctioned T10 League.



Tambe played 33 IPL matches and snared 28 wickets at an average of 30.5. In the IPL, he played for Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He made his IPL debut at the age of 41 in 2013.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raigad building collapse toll at 16, rescue ops end
Aug 26, 2020 23:59 IST
BJP’s Dubey asks Tharoor to cancel I-T panel meeting
Aug 26, 2020 23:58 IST
Charge sheet an attempt to serve domestic interest, claims Pakistan
Aug 26, 2020 23:57 IST
Pulwama bombers had int’l media in sight: NIA
Aug 26, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.