‘At some stage, MS Dhoni will call it quits’: Aakash Chopra predicts future of CSK

The three-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni will be looking to win their fourth title this year when IPL kicks off from September 19th in the UAE. There have been a few hiccups at the start of CSK’s campaign. The training sessions had to be delayed after multiple people tested positive for Covid-19 from the CSK camp. Also, two major players of the CSK team, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the tournament.

But, irrespective of all the troubles, skipper MS Dhoni has looked unfazed and till the former India captain is there, the CSK fans can still dream of winning another title. Such is the impact that Dhoni has had on CSK since the inception of IPL in 2008.

So, here is the big question - what will happen to CSK when Dhoni retires from IPL? “The franchise will become half if Dhoni the captain and Dhoni the player is not there. So this problem will be there with this team,” former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said in the latest video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

“At some stage he will call it quits, then Chennai Super Kings will be at a huge loss even if not being half the side. Because the way that team has been managed by Dhoni, no one can do that.

“I do feel that whoever becomes the next captain or plays for CSK, will have MS Dhoni’s protection. Because Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings is a marriage made in heaven,” he further added.

”So he will be there, if not a captain, as a brand ambassador or mentor, he will be there in the Chennai Super Kings’ dugout is what I feel and they will need him,” Chopra predicted.

Dhoni retired from international cricket last month, and will return to cricket field for the first time since India’s loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal last year. It will be interesting to see which version of Dhoni will the fans get to see.