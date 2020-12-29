Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Australia’s MCG becomes India’s most successful hunting ground overseas

India vs Australia: Australia’s MCG becomes India’s most successful hunting ground overseas

India vs Australia: India’s eight-wicket win on Tuesday to level the four-Test series 1-1 took their victory count at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to four, thus making it the India’s most successful ground overseas.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India and Australia players share pleasantries each other after the match ended. (Getty Images)

India’s performances and record in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) have always raised eyebrows but on Tuesday, the team achieved a distinction to be extremely proud of. India recorded an epic eight-wicket win over Australia, but with it, also registered their fourth win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), making the iconic venue India’s most successful ground overseas.

Also Read | Australia fined 40 percent match fee, four WTC points for slow over-rate in Boxing Day Test

Prior to the Boxing Day Test, India had three wins each at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo in Sri Lanka, The Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Their win on Tuesday to level the four-Test series 1-1 took their victory count at the MCG to four, thus making it the India’s most successful ground overseas. Out of the 14 matches played between India and Australia at the MCG, the Indian team have drawn 2 and lost eight.

Also Read | Jadeja joins Dhoni and Kohli to achieve impressive feat for India

The first of the four victories came in December of 1977, when India beat Australia by a massive margin of 22 runs. Spinners Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and Bishan Bedi combined to bowl Australia out for 164. Four years later, in February of 1981, Kapil Dev’s magical spell of 5/28 robbed Australia and bowled them out for 83, when all they were chasing to win was 143. The series ended in a 1-1 draw.

India would have to wait the next 37 years before they could conjure yet another triumphant performance at the MCG. During the third Test of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the series levelled at 1-1. India bounced back at the MCG to beat Australia by 137 runs with Jasprit Bumrah picking a career-best 6/33. The win helped India retain the trophy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
by Shishir Gupta
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Croatia earthquake: Slovenia shuts nuclear plant as a precautionary measure
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kerala extends education scholarship, wedding grant for transgenders
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Ajay Devgn: I am a seasoned player, I have seen so many highs and lows
by Rishabh Suri
Jadavpur University’s Dean of Faculty of Engineering resigns
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.