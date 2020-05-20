Sections
Home / Cricket / Australia’s Pat Cummins wants artificial substance to shine ball

Australia’s Pat Cummins wants artificial substance to shine ball

Cricketers have long used saliva and sweat to shine one side of the ball, altering the aerodynamics in an attempt to generate movement in the air as it flies towards the batsman.

Updated: May 20, 2020 18:47 IST

By Reuters, Sydney

File photo of Pat Cummins. (Action Images via Reuters)

Australia quick Pat Cummins wants cricket’s lawmakers to approve the use of an artificial substance to shine the ball after a ban on the use of saliva was recommended in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis.

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) cricket committee has recommended the ban on the use of spit when the sport returns after the coronavirus shutdown because of fears it could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

Cricketers have long used saliva and sweat to shine one side of the ball, altering the aerodynamics in an attempt to generate movement in the air as it flies towards the batsman.

ALSO READ: Saliva ban would be hard to police, says Australia’s Hazlewood



“If we remove saliva, we have to have another option,” Cummins told the cricket.com.au.

“Sweat’s not bad, but I think we need something more than that, ideally. Whatever that is, wax or I don’t know what.

“If that’s what that science is telling us, that it’s high risk using saliva ... as long as we’re keeping other options open, whether that’s sweat or something artificial.”

Earlier this month, Australian cricket-ball manufacturer Kookaburra said it had developed a wax applicator to enhance shine and aid swing.

Cummins’ team mate and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood said the proposed ban on saliva would be difficult to police.

“I’d like saliva to be used obviously but if that’s what they’ve put forward (a ban), I guess everyone is playing the same game,” he told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.

“Once it comes back to you as a bowler, it’s second nature to just give it a little touch up if you see something, and that’s going to be hard to stop to be honest. And it’s a tough thing to monitor for sure.”

Cricket Australia (CA) is also considering disinfecting the ball during matches to minimise the health risk to players, the head of its medical team said on Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Was close to signing for Chelsea, reveals Roberto Carlos
May 20, 2020 19:28 IST
Covid-19 tally rises to 248 in Jharkhand
May 20, 2020 19:22 IST
Assam issues fresh guidelines for flood relief camps in view of Covid-19
May 20, 2020 19:25 IST
Devotees donate Rs 2 cr to India’s richest temple in April under e-Hundi
May 20, 2020 19:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.