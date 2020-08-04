Australia’s tour of England still ‘up in the air’: Mitchell Starc

The discussions have been on about Australia’s possible limited overs tour to England in September but no final decision has been reached yet. Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has said that all the players are getting ready to travel but the final decision rests with the boards.

“It’s still very much up in the air which is the way of the world at the moment. It’s changing day by day. We’re having weekly meetings about the challenges of the tour and where this all sits,” cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying.

“We’ve got another one on Thursday to see if there are any progressions on that. All the players are preparing to play and planning to go. It’s now up to Cricket Australia and the government on both sides as to whether we jump on that plane. In terms of the cricket, we’ll just get ready for the series,” he added.

England recently completed a three-match Test series against West Indies, followed by a three-match ODI series against Ireland. They will now take on Pakistan in a Test series followed by a T20 series.

Earlier today, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed the postponement of the men’s T20I series against West Indies which was slated to be played in October this year.

“In light of this development, and given the preference to host the warm-up three-match T20 series against the West Indies to coincide with the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia (which will take place in either 2021 or 2022), it has been agreed to postpone the matches,” CA said in an official statement.

The cancellation of the series means the players of both the countries will be available for the entire duration of the IPL, which is slated to begin in the UAE from September 19.