Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Australia to allow 30,000 fans per day at Boxing Day test

Australia to allow 30,000 fans per day at Boxing Day test

The match was to be capped at 25,000 fans per day but Victoria sports minister Martin Pakula confirmed the increase on social media after the southern state confirmed it had notched its 41st consecutive day without a new case of COVID-19.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 11:40 IST

By Reuters, MELBOURNE

Virat Kohli of India and Tim Paine of Australia. (Cricket Australia/Getty Images)

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will be permitted 30,000 fans per day during the Boxing Day test between Australia and India after authorities eased crowd restrictions on Thursday.

The match was to be capped at 25,000 fans per day but Victoria sports minister Martin Pakula confirmed the increase on social media after the southern state confirmed it had notched its 41st consecutive day without a new case of COVID-19.

The second test of the four-match series will be the first time fans have been allowed to attend the iconic stadium since 86,000 watched Australia win the Women’s T20 World Cup final against India in March.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Dec 10, 2020 10:53 IST
Farmers’ protest: Tikri and Dhansa borders remain closed
Dec 10, 2020 11:30 IST
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
Dec 10, 2020 11:45 IST
SSR drug case: NCB to produce drug kingpin Azam Sheikh in court
Dec 10, 2020 11:27 IST

latest news

Snow in HP, rain in Punjab, Haryana on Dec 11 and 12
Dec 10, 2020 11:46 IST
Farmers’ protest: Traffic curbs continue on Delhi borders
Dec 10, 2020 11:44 IST
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
Dec 10, 2020 11:45 IST
Forget murder bid, can’t even prove mango theft, says court, acquits UP man
Dec 10, 2020 11:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.