Australia to field new opening pair in third Test against India, indicates captain Tim Paine

Australia's David Warner prepares to bat in the nets as they train at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against India starting Thursday. (AP)

With David Warner and Will Pucovski returning to full fitness and ready to play, Australia could well field a new opening pair for the all-important third Test match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting from Thursday, indicated Test skipper Tim Paine.

Australia’s makeshift opening pair of Matthew Wade and Joe Burns haven’t been among the runs in the two matches so far and even though the selectors indicated that Wade - Burns was dropped from the side after the first two Tests - may be backed, Paine on Wednesday suggested that Warner and Pucovski will the open the batting for Australia in the third Test.

Barring last-minute hiccups, Pucovski is tipped to make his Test debut after he fully recovered from the latest in a series of concussions.

Paine hinted the 22-year-old, who smacked back-to-back Sheffield Shield double centuries this season, would open, which would see Wade drop back to his favoured number five and Travis Head likely axed.

“Davey’s been awesome, he brings really high intensity. It fills guys with confidence around him, he’s a player that you love having on your side,” said Paine of Warner’s return from a groin injury.

“He’s always got plenty to say, really energetic, very professional.

“And Will’s been fantastic as well,” he added. “He’s been out of the bubble for a couple of weeks, but he’s excited, he’s fresh. He looks ready to go if he’s called upon.”

If Pucovski plays, he can expect a bouncer barrage as India look to unsettle a man who has been concussed nine times already in his career.

But after a neurologist on Monday gave him the all-clear from his latest head-knock, Paine said he had no concerns.

“Will’s been hit in the head a few times, but he plays the short ball really well. And as long as he’s comfortable, then we’re comfortable and so far he’s indicating that he’s good to go.”

After Australia won in Adelaide and India bounced back in Melbourne, they pad up at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday for what will be a home Test for many.

Australia’s attack -- Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon -- are all from New South Wales, as are Warner and Steve Smith.

“We’ve got a great record here. A lot of our guys, this is their home ground so they certainly love playing here, they love being at home, they enjoy the conditions,” Paine said.

“All of our bowlers are obviously New South Welshmen, they know the wicket very well, they exploit the conditions very well and they bowl really well as a group here. We expect that won’t change.”

“It’s the same with our batting,” he added. “Our two best batsmen, this is their home ground, this is where they do their best.”

(With agency inputs)