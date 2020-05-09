Sections
Home / Cricket / Australian captain Lanning delivers virtual batting class for Ireland women’s team

Australian captain Lanning delivers virtual batting class for Ireland women’s team

Lanning was joined by former Ireland skipper Isobel Joyce in the initiative that took place this week to help the players keep their skills sharp during the forced break from cricket.

Updated: May 09, 2020 13:17 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dublin

Australia's Meg Lanning (Action Images via Reuters)

World Cup winning-Australia captain Meg Lanning has used the extra time in hand amid the COIVD-19 pandemic to provide a virtual batting class to Ireland women’s cricket squad.

Lanning was joined by former Ireland skipper Isobel Joyce in the initiative that took place this week to help the players keep their skills sharp during the forced break from cricket.

The duo touched upon a number of topics, including the mental preparation going into a big game, shot selection and an analysis of the Australian captain’s T20I century against England last year.

The session was chaired by Irish women’s team head coach Ed Joyce and also featured Australia boss Matthew Mott.



“Any time you can pick the brains of experienced cricketers such as Meg and Isobel is valuable, and I know that our entire squad enjoyed this unique opportunity,” Ireland skipper Laura Delany said.

“People often underestimate the mental aspect of the game, and both players spoke about the importance of mental preparation before a game and how to keep a clear mind and focus when on the field,” she said in a Cricket Ireland statement.

“It was exceptionally generous of Meg to contribute her time to the session, particularly given that it was the evening in Australia when she joined the masterclass,” said coach Ed Joyce.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 2 lakh people across the globe, has brought the sporting world to a standstill. Both domestic and international cricket have also been affected with all events either being cancelled or postponed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 12:30 IST
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
May 09, 2020 10:41 IST
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
May 09, 2020 11:51 IST
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
May 09, 2020 09:21 IST

latest news

Utilise the army, paramilitary to tackle the migrant workers’ crisis
May 09, 2020 13:11 IST
CBDT notifies donations to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra eligible for income tax deduction
May 09, 2020 13:11 IST
APSC Recruitment 2020: 260 Assistant engineer vacancies on offer, check details
May 09, 2020 13:04 IST
56-year-old Nanded returnee dies of Covid-19 in Ludhiana
May 09, 2020 13:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.