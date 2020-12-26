Sections
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to play in Pakistan’s domestic cricket

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 18:30 IST

By Reuters, Lahore

Aaron Summer in 2018. (Getty Images)

Fast bowler Aaron Summers will become the first Australian to play domestic cricket in Pakistan next month after signing up for Southern Punjab, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday. The PCB allows domestic sides to pick one foreigner and the 24-year-old Tasmanian will be seen in action at the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which begins in Karachi from January 8.

“Pakistan is a breeding ground for the fast bowlers and while I look forward to developing as a quality fast bowler, I am equally keen to help my side performance strongly in the Pakistan Cup...” Summers was quoted as saying in a PCB statement.

Summers played for Karachi Kings in the 2019 Pakistan Super League Twenty20 competition and has also played for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League in Australia. Players from Afghanistan and Zimbabwe have featured in Pakistan’s domestic cricket in the past.

“We are aspiring to make our domestic structure robust, tough and challenging that can not only benefit our cricketers but also attract foreign cricketers...” PCB high performance director Nadeem Khan said.

“I am hopeful Aaron’s participation will also attract other foreign cricketers. It will also help our local players interact and integrate with players from other environments and enhance their understating of different cultures.”

