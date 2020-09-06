Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Australian pacer suspended after applying hand sanitizer to ball

Australian pacer suspended after applying hand sanitizer to ball

The incident took place during a Bob Willis Trophy match between Sussex and Middlesex last month.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 10:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mitch Claydon (third from left) is the man in question. (Getty Images)

Fast bowler Mitch Claydon has been suspended by English County Club Sussex for applying hand sanitizer on a cricket ball during a Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex last month. The 37-year-old Australian will thus no longer take part in Sussex’s next game against Surrey

“Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitiser on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage,” Sussex said in an official statement.

The act was performed by Claydon during the first innings of the match where in which he picked up three wickets. Earlier this year, the ICC strictly banned the use of saliva as a component to shine the ball.

Claydon is a veteran fast bowler having played 112 First-Class matches, 110 List-A games and 147 T20Is. He has 310 FC wickets including 11 five wicket-hauls and nine 10-fors. In List A and T20s, Claydon has 138 and 159 wickets respectively.



South Africa’s David Wiese has been included in the squad and will be available for selection, along with 16-year-old James Coles and 19-year-old Ali Orr.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 11:11 IST
Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
Covid-19 updates: Recoveries in India surpass 3.18 mn, recovery rate at 77.32%
Sep 06, 2020 10:31 IST

latest news

There’s more to the humble potato…
Sep 06, 2020 11:14 IST
Transgender person shot dead in Delhi
Sep 06, 2020 11:14 IST
A Capital driver’s new auto etiquette in the time of pandemic
Sep 06, 2020 11:11 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 11:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.