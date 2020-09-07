Sections
Home / Cricket / Azhar files police complaint against HCA member for alleged abuse of him

Azhar files police complaint against HCA member for alleged abuse of him

Azharuddin, in the complaint, said that a committee member of the HCA had used “abusive” language against him and an employee of the association over an administrative matter, they said.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:22 IST

By Press Trust of India, Hyderabad

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. (AP)

Former India captain and President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday filed a police complaint here, alleging that a member of the association ‘abused’ him verbally, police said.

Azharuddin, in the complaint, said that a committee member of the HCA had used “abusive” language against him and an employee of the association over an administrative matter, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case had been registered against the HCA member under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, a police official told PTI adding further investigations were on.

