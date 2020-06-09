Babar Azam has a target to reach likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson: Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar believes that both Babar Azam and Virat Kohli will go on to achieve many more ‘world records’ in their careers. Babar, who was recently appointed as the Pakistan captain, and India captain Kohli, are two of the best cricketers in the world at the moment.While Kohli has an average of above 50 across all three formats, Babar too enjoys an average of 54.2 in ODIs and 45.1 in Tests.

“Babar Azam is a very talented cricketer,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Metro.co.uk. “He has set a target to reach the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson. There’s also a guy named Haider Ali, he will soon play for Pakistan, he’s also an exceptional batsman,” the former fast bowler said.

Akhtar further added that it would not be right to compare Akhtar and Babar at this moment. “Both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are classic players, but it’s not right to compare them as Pakistan plays a fewer number of Tests and ODIs compared to India,” he said.

“Their commitment makes me believe that they both will break many world records in future. But, it’s not fair to compare them,” he added.

Last week, speaking in a Youtube video on his official channel, Pakistan batting legend Aamir Sohail had also opened up on the comparisons between Virat and Babar and said that the latter has the potential to become a great batsman like Kohli.

“They both have quite similar attitude, have the will to perform, thought Virat Kohli looks to be quite aggressive on the field but Babar Azam looks to be calm and collected on the field. Maybe, Kohli is showing from outside that he is aggressive, but he is calm from inside, just to pose a fear in the bowler’s mind.

“I feel Babar needs to bring his expressions on the field as well. He troubles bowlers with his batting, but if he brings attitude on the field, it will certainly help him in a longer run,“ Sohail said.