Babar Azam’s legal counsel accuses woman of blackmailing his client

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 22:25 IST

By Press Trust of India, Karachi

File photo of Pakistan captain Babar Azam (Getty Images)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s legal counsel has accused Lahore-based Hamiza Mukhtar of blackmailing and demanding Rs 10 million to withdraw her allegations of sexual exploitation, fraud and harassment against the top cricketer.

At a hearing of the sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday, the legal counsel said that Hamiza resorted to delaying tactics to prolong the trial so that she “could blackmail and harass” Babar, who is presently in New Zealand with the national team.

Hamiza has alleged in a petition filed with the court that Babar had a relationship with her and promised marriage before sexually exploiting and using her money.

The legal counsel for the Pakistan captain, however, said the girl had first demanded Rs 10 million to drop her case and then reduced her demand to Rs 2 million, but he insisted his client would “not pay a single paisa” as “all her allegations were baseless”.



“She is trying to defame and harass my client knowing he is a famous personality,” he told the court.

He also asked the sessions court judge to summon Hamiza’s lawyer and direct him to conclude his arguments in the case.

The court later adjourned its hearing and issued directives that the lawyer for Hamiza appear and read out his arguments.

