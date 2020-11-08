Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘Babar has done better’: Mohammad Yousuf weighs in on the Virat Kohli-Babar Azam debate

‘Babar has done better’: Mohammad Yousuf weighs in on the Virat Kohli-Babar Azam debate

Although the former Pakistan batsman did not pick a clear winner, Yousuf did give Babar Azam edge over Virat Kohli based on a certain criteria.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 18:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File images of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. (Getty Images)

When it comes to the finest batsmen in the world, the names Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are right up there. There was a time when Kohli, the India captain, used to be compared with Australia’s Steve Smith, but lately, his comparison has shifted away from the former Australia captain and moved more towards Babar, Pakistan’s limited-overs captain.

Also Read | Nasser Hussain gives his verdict on Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam comparison

The cricketing world stands divided over the Kohli-Babar comparison, with most former players refusing to pick a favourite between them. Mohammad Yousuf, once the mainstay of Pakistan’s middle order, is to recent to have his say on the debate, and although the former batsman again did not pick a clear winner, Yousuf did give the Pakistan captain edge over Kohli based on a certain criteria.

Also Read | ‘Surprising that no one picked him in the auction,’ Gautam Gambhir reckons star international all-rounder has proven his worth

“Kohli has played much more cricket than Babar who has only about three to four years of exposure in international cricket. But yes, if you ask me to make a comparison based on where Kohli stood after the same number of matches that Babar has played, I would say Babar has done better,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also Read | ‘Have to play better away from home’: Sourav Ganguly explains why India struggle in SENA nations

Most believe that the comparison between Kohli and Babar is not fair, mostly because based on experience, the Pakistan captain is a lot younger to his Indian counterpart. But based on numbers, Babar clearly has a better record than Kohli. His achievements in the first five years of his career boast a lot more batting accolades than where Kohli stood. Having said that, Yousuf took nothing away from Kohli, saying that the responsibility of captaincy has only brought the best out of the India skipper.

“Kohli is very committed that is why he is so successful and he has already got runs in every cricket playing nation. I felt captaincy had only made him a better player,” the 46-year-old said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Nov 08, 2020 18:01 IST
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
Nov 08, 2020 18:32 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
Nov 08, 2020 19:34 IST
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Nov 08, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Haryana govt to recruit 1,000 AYUSH assistants to encourage yoga in schools
Nov 08, 2020 19:31 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
Nov 08, 2020 19:34 IST
Contractor booked for causing death by negligence in Ludhiana
Nov 08, 2020 19:28 IST
US Elections: JLaw, other Hollywood stars take the party to the streets
Nov 08, 2020 19:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.