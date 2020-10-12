Sections
E-Paper
Home / Other Sports / Back in action after 6 months, Ghosal and Chinappa make winning start in Egypt

Back in action after 6 months, Ghosal and Chinappa make winning start in Egypt

Ghosal and Chinappa were in Kolkata and Chennai respectively when the nation wide lockdown was enforced in March to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:58 IST

By Press Trust of India, Cairo

India's Saurav Ghosal in action during men's squash semifinal match against Hong Kong at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (PTI)

India’s leading squash players Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa tasted success in their first competitive outing in six months, comprehensively winning their opening matches at the CIB Egyptian Open here.

Ghosal and Chinappa were in Kolkata and Chennai respectively when the nation wide lockdown was enforced in March to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

World number 13 Ghosal beat 34th-ranked Englishman, Tom Richards, 11-9, 11-4, 11-1 in a second round match.

World number 11 Chinappa dropped the first game against Scotland’s Lisa Aitken before finding her rhythm for a 7-11, 11-4, 11-3, 11-6 win.



Both Ghosal and Chinappa had got a bye in the first round. They next play on Tuesday.

“It was good to be back playing again. My basic game was ok, but I was not sharp enough and I was opening the court when I was going short, and he took full advantage of it,” Ghosal told the tournament website.

“I was still a few points ahead, so it gave me a bit of a mental cushion as he always had to catch up. From the second on, I was more incisive, my length got better and he couldn’t fire as much as he wanted.”Due to limited travel connectivity from India amid the pandemic, Ghosal would be staying back in Egypt ahead of the Qatar Classic beginning November 1. Chinappa would head back home after her Egyptian Open campaign.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Oct 12, 2020 14:42 IST
Paul R Milgrom, Robert B Wilson win Nobel Prize in economics
Oct 12, 2020 15:35 IST
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
Oct 12, 2020 15:02 IST
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Oct 12, 2020 14:28 IST

latest news

Only 200 persons to pull Lord Raghunath’s chariot at Kullu Dussehra fest
Oct 12, 2020 15:40 IST
‘Being a drama queen comes naturally to me…’
Oct 12, 2020 15:37 IST
Foundation stone of Nechiphu Tunnel on road to China border in Arunachal laid by Rajnath Singh
Oct 12, 2020 15:35 IST
CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020: How to check at cbseresults.nic.in
Oct 12, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.