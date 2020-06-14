Sections
Home / Cricket / Ban on saliva may upset balance between bat and ball in Test cricket, warns Taylor

Ban on saliva may upset balance between bat and ball in Test cricket, warns Taylor

“I think it is a bit of a concern because I like, particularly in Test matches, to see the ball slightly dominate the bat, it is much better game when Test cricket is played that way,” Taylor told ‘Channel 9’

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 11:21 IST

By Press Trust of India, Melbourne

Representational image. (Getty Images)

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor on Sunday warned that ban on the usage of saliva, to combat the COVID-19 threat, runs the risk of upsetting balance between bat and ball in Test cricket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of saliva on ball as an interim health safety measure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic -- a move that has raised concerns about the game becoming even more batsmen friendly.

“I think it is a bit of a concern because I like, particularly in Test matches, to see the ball slightly dominate the bat, it is much better game when Test cricket is played that way,” Taylor told ‘Channel 9’. The 55-year-old former opener is concerned about the fact that no saliva means a delivery would become predictable for a batsman.

“My concern will be that if the players can’t shine the ball and the ball does get very straight and very predictable we are going to see more and more runs, more and more high scores in Test match cricket,” Taylor said. “And that is not the best Test match cricket. Test cricket is much better when the score is around 300,” he added.

The ICC has also introduced the system of issuing two warnings per innings to players found violating the saliva ban. Any further violation will result in a five-run penalty. “They have said try and be lenient which I’m sure they will be but eventually one umpire is going to stick his neck out and say ‘that’s a five run penalty’,” Taylor said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Fate of J-K will change’, says Rajnath Singh while addressing ‘Jammu Jan Samvad rally’ and all the latest news
Jun 14, 2020 12:51 IST
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon’s health better, says hospital
Jun 14, 2020 12:39 IST
‘Won’t keep anyone in dark’: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Opposition over LAC tension
Jun 14, 2020 12:42 IST
‘Pioneers of a generation,’ VVS Laxman’s high praise for Jaffer, Kartik
Jun 14, 2020 12:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.