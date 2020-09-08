Sections
Home / Cricket / Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan, strength and conditioning coach test positive for COVID

Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan, strength and conditioning coach test positive for COVID

Hassan made his Test debut earlier this year.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:46 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dhaka

Bangladesh cricketers (L-R standing) Mohammad Mithun, Saif Hassan and Abu Jayed during a practice session. (PTI)

Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan and the team’s new strength and conditioning coach, Nick Lee, on Tuesday returned positive for COVID-19 following the first round of tests conducted by the country’s apex cricket body.

Both members of the squad have gone on self-isolation.

Hassan made his Test debut earlier this year. “Our consultant for COVID-19 is reviewing Lee’s case to determine whether it is a new or previous infection before advising on the management plan,” Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) sports physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

A training camp for a scheduled tour of Sri Lanka tour in October-November is likely to take place later this month.



BCB is planning to keep the players at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka and conduct a closed-door camp in Mirpur.The Bangladesh Test squad and the BCB’s High Performance Unit side are likely to leave for Colombo on September 27.

Bangladesh has so far reported more than three lakh COVID-19 cases, with over 4500 deaths.

