Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed tests positive for Covid-19

Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed tests positive for Covid-19

BCB said Jayed is the only one to have returned positive out of the 27 cricketers who were tested for the contagious disease.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:55 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dhaka

Rawalpindi: Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed (AP)

Dhaka, Sep 23 (PTI) Bangladesh fast bowler Abu Jayed has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka, the country’s cricket board (BCB) said on Wednesday.

“Pace bowler Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi has reported positive for COVID-19. He will receive treatment in isolation for COVID as per guidelines and will undergo further tests in due course,” BCB physician Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement.

The Board said Jayed is the only one to have returned positive out of the 27 cricketers who were tested for the contagious disease.

“Samples were collected from 27 cricketers called up to the Bangladesh Team Skill Camp with test results of 26 returning negative,” BCB said.



Jayed has featured in nine Tests for Bangladesh, taking 24 wickets and is a vital member of the touring Bangladesh team which is scheduled to play a three-Test series in Sri Lanka beginning October 23, subject to agreement on the number of days that the visiting team has to stay in quarantine.

Opener Saif Hassan had also tested positive for COVID-19 on September 9 but has recovered since.

Bangladesh were supposed to tour Sri Lanka in July-August but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two boards are currently negotiating over reducing the 14-day quarantine period for the tourists.

According to the current schedule, Bangladesh will travel to Sri Lanka on September 27 with the first Test starting on October 23.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sep 23, 2020 19:35 IST
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Sep 23, 2020 15:38 IST
KKR vs MI Live Score: de Kock departs early, Mavi gets the wicket
Sep 23, 2020 19:42 IST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Sep 23, 2020 18:53 IST

latest news

States can use 50% of state disaster relief fund, cap of 35% removed: PM
Sep 23, 2020 19:40 IST
Major fall in Covid home isolation cases in Delhi for first time since Aug
Sep 23, 2020 19:36 IST
Have you ever seen a ‘horse’ shopping or sliding? These videos will show you
Sep 23, 2020 19:32 IST
Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions 2021: Registration process begins on Sept 25, check schedule here
Sep 23, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.