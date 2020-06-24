Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to COVID-19: ICC

The Bangladesh cricket team’s tour of Sri Lanka next month was on Wednesday postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on international sports schedules worldwide. “Bangladesh’s tour to Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place next month, has been postponed,” the ICC posted on its twitter handle. Bangladesh was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka next month for a three-Test series.

The COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday led to New Zealand’s Test tour of Bangladesh being postponed due to the health threat posed by pandemic after three cricketers from the South Asian country recently tested positive for the virus. New Zealand were slated to play a two-Test series in Bangladesh in August-September as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Last week, Bangladesh’s former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal also tested positive for the deadly contagion. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had earlier postponed its Test tour of Pakistan in April apart from the Ireland and UK tour in May. Australia’s tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for June, has also been deferred, owing to the pandemic.

International cricket is set for resumption next month when England take on the West Indies in a home Test series.