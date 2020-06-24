Sections
Home / Cricket / Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to COVID-19: ICC

Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to COVID-19: ICC

“Bangladesh’s tour to Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place next month, has been postponed,” the ICC posted on its twitter handle.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:23 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dubai

File image of Bangladesh Cricket Team. (Reuters)

The Bangladesh cricket team’s tour of Sri Lanka next month was on Wednesday postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on international sports schedules worldwide. “Bangladesh’s tour to Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place next month, has been postponed,” the ICC posted on its twitter handle. Bangladesh was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka next month for a three-Test series.

The COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday led to New Zealand’s Test tour of Bangladesh being postponed due to the health threat posed by pandemic after three cricketers from the South Asian country recently tested positive for the virus. New Zealand were slated to play a two-Test series in Bangladesh in August-September as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Also read: Why KL Rahul is ‘missing the IPL a lot’

Last week, Bangladesh’s former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal also tested positive for the deadly contagion. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had earlier postponed its Test tour of Pakistan in April apart from the Ireland and UK tour in May. Australia’s tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for June, has also been deferred, owing to the pandemic.

International cricket is set for resumption next month when England take on the West Indies in a home Test series.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cambridge University gets new centre to evaluate Indian philanthropy
Jun 24, 2020 18:06 IST
PMPML postpones bus purchase, Rs10 travel anywhere plans
Jun 24, 2020 18:04 IST
Great news, says PM Modi as Centre upgrades Kushinagar airport
Jun 24, 2020 18:03 IST
Rare books on Sikhism, Punjab emerge in London sale
Jun 24, 2020 18:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.