Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Banter’ of English cricket crowd will be missed: Aaron Finch

‘Banter’ of English cricket crowd will be missed: Aaron Finch

Australia’s cricketers will be spared the taunts of England fans in the upcoming white-ball series between the two rivals.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 19:23 IST

By Associated Press, Associated Press

Aaron Finch walks out to the field. (Getty Images)

Australia’s cricketers will be spared the taunts of England fans in the upcoming white-ball series between the two rivals because of the enforced absence of spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic. For Australia captain Aaron Finch, that’s a shame.

“It’s always good to have a crowd to entertain and the banter that comes from particularly English crowds is pretty special,” Finch said Wednesday in his first comments since the Australia squad arrived in England this week.

“Do they go over the top? Sometimes, maybe. But I think it’s all a great thing to be a part of, especially if you beat England over here. You know you have to overcome so much and on the field that accounts for a lot. It will be different but I don’t think it takes away from the intensity of the game, from our point of view.”

Batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner bore the brunt of the verbal abuse from English crowds during both the Ashes series and the Cricket World Cup last year, after their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. They are both part of the travelling party of cricketers who are the first Australian national sports team to leave the country since the global pandemic began.



Australia is following the West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan in travelling to England for international games, and Finch said he has been watching them all back home.

“It’s obviously a little different with no crowds, but at the end of the day I think as a cricketer we probably play 95 percent of our games in front of not many people so I think that will be something we are quite used to,” Finch said with a grin in a video call.

“We played the game against New Zealand at the SCG, which was our last game, behind closed doors so I don’t think you need any extra motivation or any crowd to pump you up - not that we get it here in the UK, anyway.”

Australia hasn’t played a match since March 13, when the scheduled one-day series against New Zealand was abandoned. In England, the team will play three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals in isolated environments.

Finch said he was “100 percent confident” about coming to England, as much for “the health of the global game” as anything else.

“We need cricket back up and running,” he said. “Our part as players is that we are doing everything we can, within the restrictions of international travel and following health authorities’ protocols and government restrictions. After seeing (the series so far in England), I think it put a lot of minds at ease that you can travel and you can lock down in a bio-bubble and make it all happen.”

Australia’s 21-man squad will take part in its first intra-squad 50-over game on Friday and will also have four T20 practice games before taking on England.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will catch Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
Aug 26, 2020 20:43 IST
Two Vaishno Devi pilgrims test positive for Covid-19
Aug 26, 2020 20:37 IST
Comorbidity survey sees 70% testing positive for Covid-19 in Pune district
Aug 26, 2020 20:35 IST
Unlock: Looking to get back in shape? Superfoods to the rescue!
Aug 26, 2020 20:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.